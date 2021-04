Two weeks ago the government allowed vaccine makers to supply vaccines to the open market at any price they chose. The vaccine makers have since announced prices between Rs 400-1200 and now modified to Rs 300-1200, but supplies still remain inadequate for the next few weeks.

So should the government address the supplies question much more proactively? Should it announce compulsory licensing, force the vaccine makers to share their IP with other pharma or other companies and ensure much faster production in the country.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to K Srinath Reddy, President of Public Health Foundation of India, Reetika Khera, Development Economist and Professor at IIT Delhi and Rajeshwari Hariharan, Partner at Rajeshwari & Associates.

On licensing of vaccines Hariharan said, “The law does permit licensing of vaccines, in fact, the government has several options if they really wish to do it. In India, the government can always step in and they can issue a compulsory license.”

“Government has two options, it can simply issue a notification, acquire those patents for all the vaccine and for all the drugs which are used for this COVID vaccine and then it can be made by several manufacturers. Also, the government can decide the prices. The government has the option even to issue a simple notification without even consulting the Patentee and simply go ahead and issue the license.” he added.

Professor Reddy weighed in saying, “The problem in India is the private sector is little more reluctant to utilise compulsory licenses even if the government issues them because they are sacred of prolonged litigation being browbeaten by multinational companies, or being refused a partnership in the future by them. The Public sector should have been the ideal vehicle for undertaking these compulsory licenses issued by the government.”

“We have actually shot ourselves in the foot by not being able to utilise appropriately our ability to issue and make the compulsory licenses work to our advantage in the pandemic situation,” he further added.

Professor Khera said, “We have lost the chance to use compulsory licensing because we should have invoked some time last year so that we were prepared because even if it is invoked the companies would still have to reverse engineer. So we need to go beyond compulsory licensing that is one thing.”

“Bharat Biotech’s vaccine that should be shared freely and the Government of India should force it to share it freely so that it can be made quickly by others also given especially that there is also public money involved in the development of that vaccine,” he voiced.

