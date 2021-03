Multiple European nations have temporarily halted the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine AZD1222 and are awaiting investigation results into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in recipients.

Reports suggest that over 50 percent of vaccine recipients have reported injection site pain, headache and fatigue, while 40 percent complained of myalgia and malaise, 30 percent of pyrexia and chills.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is being manufactured and sold by Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covishield in the country. It is also being exported globally after India approved it for emergency use against the deadly virus.

So far, over 3 crore people have been administered at least one dose of either Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. On March 16, the Indian government placed a new purchase order with SII for the supply of 10 crore more doses.

Following the global halt on AstraZeneca's vaccine, medical agencies in India have also ordered a review of the vaccine and side-effects.

Read on to find out what one should do if they face side-effects of any vaccine.

Handling reactions

Mild and moderate reactions are normal and recipients could end up complaining about pain at the spot of the injection, headache, fever, malaise, fatigue and myalgia -- which are expected symptoms. Dr Amit Patel told India Today that in rare cases, major reactions, such as lymphadenopathy (swollen or enlarged lymph nodes) may occur.

Allergic reactions

Recipients should inform doctors if they suffer from allergic reactions or are prescribed blood thinners before being administered the vaccine. In case of any adverse effect on the body post vaccination, a recipient should contact a doctor immediately.

Dr Aruna Kalra, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram said that minor symptoms may be good signs that the body is developing immunological response for the virus.

Doctors also recommend that the body should be properly hydrated to handle the potential side-effects of the vaccine.

Authorities in India have not ordered the suspension of any vaccine so far as adverse reactions have been extremely rare.