Talks between Government and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to set the vaccine price at Rs 250 remain inconclusive as manufacturers hesitate to supply to private hospitals at such a low price.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government has proposed to cap the price per dose of vaccine at Rs 250, including Rs 150 for vaccine and Rs 100 for user feed and administration charges. However, "vaccine manufacturers express their reservation to supply to private hospitals at Rs 150," people aware of the matter said.