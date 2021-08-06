COVID vaccine: Novavax and J&J apply for emergency use approval in India

Novavax and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), both have applied for emergency use approval (EUA) for COVID vaccine in India.

Novavax, with its Indian partner Serum Institute, has filed for approval in India, Indonesia and the Philippines for its recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine Covovax.

Covovax has shown overall efficacy of 96.4 percent in phase 3 trials. However, more data is needed for efficacy against the more transmissible and prevalent delta strain. Serum has also done a bridge trial in India.

J&J's vaccine is a single dose vaccine and based on global trial data, it shows 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination. A follow up study had also shown that the vaccine produced neutralising antibodies against the delta variant.

J&J has a supply collaboration with India's Biological-E for India and other countries through GAVI and the Covax facility.

