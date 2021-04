With the vaccination drive being expanded from the first of May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top vaccine makers to take stock of the situation. The central government has decided to allow states and private organisations to purchase vaccines and vaccinate all adults, beginning the first of May -- however, the availability of vaccines is likely to be a big challenge in expanding the drive further.

To understand where things stand on the supply side as well as what can be expected in terms of a ramping up of vaccine production, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Renu Swarup, a member of the Centre's National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).

On the supply of vaccine, Dr Renu Swarup said, “Manufacturing of vaccines and ramping them up is a complex issue and it takes its time by the time it can be ready to be made available in sufficient numbers. As we stand today, the facilities both at the Serum Institute and the Bharat Biotech have now been able to come to a situation where they are ready to ramp up their production.”

“In addition to the facility at the Bharat Biotech for COVAXIN, we have also been able to bring in our manufacturing partners who can take on the COVAXIN production. It gives us confidence that we will have supplies now being ramped up to meet the requirement and the demand as it moves on.”

Talking about Sputnik V, Dr Swarup said, “We also now have a third vaccine which has been given the emergency use authorisation and that is Sputnik which is Indo-Russian partnership. We are looking at manufacturing happening within the country but, to begin with, the doses which will come in as imported vials.”

She further added, “Sputnik V will bring in supplies which will come in during the April itself. There are imported vials that will come in and they are working on that so April or the first week of May is really the targets that were being looked at. Then there is a drug substance which is to be imported into the country that will take about 30 days’ time for it to be put through the fill and finish line get the regulators’ approval and move out.”

On Johnson &Johnson and Biological E, she said, “Biological E is actually looking at two things, one is their own indigenous candidate, they have completed the phase II and they are now with the regulator to get the clearances to move into phase III which is their own RBD protein candidate that they are working on. The second is a partnership which they have with J&J and that is one which is under the Quad summit as well. There again there are two components which are being discussed one is the drug substance coming into the country and the second is going into the manufacturing of that within the country.”