  • Home>
  • healthcare>

  • COVID: 'Vaccination on wheels' flagged off in Delhi to inoculate labourers

COVID: 'Vaccination on wheels' flagged-off in Delhi to inoculate labourers

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said.

COVID: 'Vaccination on wheels' flagged-off in Delhi to inoculate labourers
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the 'vaccination on wheels' van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19.
The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said.
Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres. "To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.
Tags
Next Article

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 4,057 new COVID cases, 67 deaths; recovery rate at 97.05%