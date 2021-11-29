COVID vaccination need of the hour; precautionary measures should continue: Dr Samiran Panda

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it is not yet clear as to whether the newly-detected coronavirus variant Omicron is more transmissible or causes a more severe infection compared to other variants, including the highly-transmissible and globally prevalent Delta variant.

As per WHO, understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant might take several weeks. To get a basic sense of the new variant and how to tackle it, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Samiran Panda, Head-Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases, ICMR.

He said, “The first thing that I would like to underline is the known prevention and precautionary measures, for example- using a mask in a public space, hygiene, avoiding mass gatherings should be adhered to. Secondly, these mutations, they of course, sometimes impart some advantage to the virus.”

He added, “I would say that this is the time for us to be vigilant. The need of the hour is to go and get ourselves vaccinated and then watch out on the evolution of the whole thing.”

Dr Panda said, “ Cases have happened in South Africa and in other countries, which have reported the presence of Omicron. In India, the mechanism is in place; the collection of samples and sequencing them has been ramped up.”

He added, “There are certain reports that the people who are infected are not necessarily getting severely infected, but if it is transmitted widely then naturally there will be some elderly people and those with comorbidities, who might land up in the advanced stages of the disease.”

“So, you should remain vigilant, but there is no need for panic. But we should not take it lightly. There has to be a mechanism for early detection and response. What we should do from our end is to ramp up vaccination,” he explained.

