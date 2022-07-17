Covid vaccination landmark! India crosses 2 billion jabs mark

India crossed a major milestone on Sunday when the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 200 crore (2 billion) mark.

According to the union health ministry data, 98 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The data showed that 82 percent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68 percent have got both the first and second dose.

बधाई हो भारत! सबके प्रयास से आज देश ने 200 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है।India has scripted history under PM @NarendraModi Ji's visionary leadership.This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history! #200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/wem0ZWVa0G— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 17, 2022

Eighty-one percent of those aged 12-14 years have taken the first dose while 56 percent are fully vaccinated. According to health ministry officials, 71 percent of the vaccination has taken place in Covid vaccination centres located in rural and 29 percent in urban areas.

India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/K5wc1U6oVM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

Also, 48.9 percent of the total doses were administered to women while 51.5 percent in men. According to the data, 0.02 percent of total vaccine doses administered were given to Others'. In Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Telangana, and Goa, 100 percent of the 12-year-plus eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The top five states where highest number of doses have been administered are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911) till 7 am on Sunday. A total of 5,63,67,888 precaution doses have been administered to all eligible population.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on October 21 last year and 150 crore on January 7 this year. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of COVID vaccine. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.