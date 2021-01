The vaccination drive for COVID-19 kicked off across India on Saturday, with both Covishield and Covaxin being administered to frontline workers — the priority group identified for the first phase of immunisation.

However, those receiving shots of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were asked to sign consent forms that assured them compensation in case they exhibited adverse reactions to the vaccine. So, effectively, a recipient refusing to sign the consent form will not be vaccinated.

If you are going to get #Covaxin, this is the consent form you will need to sign today #COVIDVaccine pic.twitter.com/h7DaK3m85r — abantika ghosh (@abantika77) January 16, 2021

The form states that the vaccine, in the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, has shown the ability to produce antibodies against the novel coronavirus. However, the clinical efficacy of Covaxin is still under investigation in the phase 3 trial being conducted at present.

The form further adds that once the vaccine is administered, the recipient does not necessarily have to observe other precautions related to COVID-19 and that it is “important to appreciate” this fact.

In case recipients show adverse effects, minor or major, they will be immediately attended to and given “medically recognised standard of care” in authorised hospitals or healthcare centres as identified by the government, it states.

The sale and distribution of Covaxin, according to the Central Licensing Authority, is meant for restricted use in emergencies situation in public interest “as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode”.

Clearly mentioned that efficacy of Vaccine in 3rd trial still pending then what's the hurry in vaccination and puting one's life at risk — SAB (@SAB89090932) January 16, 2021

Question is why Covaxin? I dont think anyone has any concern about Covishield. What was the hurry? Consent form makes it very clear that it's an extended Phase 3 trials. India is not in a dire situation like the US or UK. And if it's a norm, then why not other vaccines also? — Inquisitive (@Bivas_Banerjee) January 16, 2021

Hope the form is being made available in vernacular languages as well to all vaccine recipients. Else it will be alleged as another misinterpretation and misleading by opposition, just like Farm Laws! — Truth (@AshishG73) January 16, 2021