COVID vaccination: 48 districts across India see first dose coverage below 50%

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla reports that these 48 districts are largely spread across Jharkhand, north east and Maharashtra.

Eight months after India started opening the COVID-19 vaccination drive for its common citizens, there are still 48 districts across the country where the coverage of the first dose is below 50 percent.

Nine districts of Jharkhand, 28 districts of the northeast and 6 districts of Maharashtra have lower than 50 percent vaccination coverage. Out of the 28 districts in north dast, 7 districts have vaccination coverage of lower than 25 percent.

