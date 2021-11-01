0

COVID vaccination: 48 districts across India see first dose coverage below 50%

By Archana Shukla | IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla reports that these 48 districts are largely spread across Jharkhand, north east and Maharashtra.

Eight months after India started opening the COVID-19 vaccination drive for its common citizens, there are still 48 districts across the country where the coverage of the first dose is below 50 percent.
CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla reports that these 48 districts are largely spread across Jharkhand, north east and Maharashtra.
Nine districts of Jharkhand, 28 districts of the northeast and 6 districts of Maharashtra have lower than 50 percent vaccination coverage. Out of the 28 districts in north dast, 7 districts have vaccination coverage of lower than 25 percent.
