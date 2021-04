Zydus Cadila has sought approval from the Drug Controller General of India for the use of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b for treating COVID-19 patients.

Pegylated interferon is a class of medication that includes three different drugs as of 2012: Pegylated interferon-alpha-2a, Pegylated interferon-alpha-2b, Pegylated interferon-beta-1a.

They are used in the treatment of both hepatitis B and hepatitis C and multiple sclerosis.

affordable for patients as Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b, is a single dose regimen," a press release by Zydus said.

"It would also ensure better compliance. Patients on Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b during the trial also showed lesser need for supplemental oxygen, clearly indicating that it was able to control respiratory distress and failure which has been one of the major challenges in treating COVID-19," the release said.

Zydus Cadila has said that interim results from phase III trials showed higher clinical improvement. 91.15 percent of patients treated were RT-PCR negative by day 7 vs 78.90 percent on other anti-virals.