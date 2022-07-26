COVID to monkeypox: Why Kerala often reports the first infections

What do Chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, West Nile encephalitis, Dengue, Viral Hepatitis, Nipah, Swine Flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox have in common?

They have all been found for the first time in the country in one state — Kerala.

Out of four confirmed cases of monkeypox in India, the first three are from Kerala . The first case was reported from Kerala's Kollam district, and then cases were found in Kannur and Malappuram.

But does the southern state end up being the first one to report an infection in most cases?

Experts believe the high sensitivity of the surveillance system is one of the major factors. Dr AP Sugunan, a former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) member, said either the infection is spreading at an increased frequency in the state or the sensitivity of the surveillance system is higher so that a higher number of cases are being reported.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and expert in public policy and health systems, said a lot depends on citizens' participation, too. Lahariya said when the first case was reported from Kollam in Kerala, the concerned person who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) underwent a test after he found that his contact abroad had tested positive even though he was asymptomatic.

Kerala accounts for barely 3 percent of India's population but is home to many expatriates. Keralites are spread across the globe, whether for job or study purposes. So, according to experts, this could be another reason why the state becomes ground zero for most diseases in India.

Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi are two other states that report a high number of cases as they have a maximum influx of international travellers, both the experts said.

In the case of COVID-19 , the total count of infection reported by Maharashtra as of July 26 is 8,035,046, followed by Kerala at 6,710,792. Delhi recorded 1,948,955 cases so far. Even in terms of fatalities, Maharashtra recorded 148,068, followed by Kerala at 70,393.

While there cannot be any definite answer to the question, the experts urged not to have any assumptions that could put the state in a negative light.

