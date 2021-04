As COVID-19 infections continue to soar at record speed, the Centre has warned States that the existing healthcare infrastructure may not be able to cope with this kind of surge. It has asked States and Union Territories to implement intense action and local containment measures in areas with more than 10 percent positivity rate or 60 percent bed occupancy.

It has also suggested that local containment may be undertaken for a period of 14 days for breaking the chain of transmission in these areas.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Jalil Parkar, Pulmonologist at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital said that we have to accept that India’s health system was not up to the mark and that has collapsed.

“Somewhere we have failed and we have to accept the fact that we have failed and we have to use corrective measures. It is not that we were lax, but it was the sheer tsunami that took place, the sheer carpet bombing that took place that we could not handle. I don’t think our health system was up to the mark because we have collapsed,” he said.

He further added that it is not a blame game and we must do what is best to resolve the situation.