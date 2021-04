Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director at Bajaj Finserv and Vice President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the impact of second wave of COVID on the NBFC industry.

Bajaj said, “At this point of time where we are in this second wave it is a little too early to talk about impact on the industry whether the NBFC or otherwise. Out attempt at this phase has to be to ensure that we shorten this phase as far as possible, we keep it localised.”

He added, “I hope this vaccination program will bring this wave under control rapidly, it may still take few weeks, it make take a month but combined that we the fact that over the last year most businesses have learnt how to work from home, have learnt to manage that. The focus right now is to contain the second wave as rapidly as we can.”

Talking about restrictions and curbs he said, “As CII we have professed for a micro containment strategy that is the right way to control the current spread of the virus. We have seen some states and cities act more stringently but they have also done it in a balanced manner so that at least large organised industry, some sections of the economy that keep the economy growing can continue with the right precautions.”

On vaccination he said, “Our complete focus is to work with the government, work with the private sector to see what we can now do to ensure that in an organised manner we vaccinate as many people as possible because the challenge is not only on the availability of vaccines, it will also be now how it is distributed.”

“Our focus at this stage has to be on curtailing this wave, the rest of it is theory at this point of time. The only number we are crunching is how can we reduce the number of day for more and more people to gate vaccinated and reduce the extent of this wave.”

On availability of vaccines Bajaj said, “I believe this process will start, I believe there are few million vaccines will get imported in May so we will see additional vaccines available there. There is lead time naturally, so there is a lead time to additional production and capacity development. The government has given these advance amounts to out two large vaccine manufacturers that should help us well.”

“The next couple of months are key and hence communication from all of us has to be consistent to follow all the safe practices over the next few months to avoid any gathering over 10 people so that we all help to prevent the spread while we are getting ready with additional vaccines and our ability to vaccinate a larger population.”