With the COVID-19 cases reaching new peaks every day, a fresh concern has come to the fore — an acute shortage of Remdesivir, one of the key drugs in use for the severe treatment of coronavirus infections. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, along with Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana are among the states facing shortage of vital drug.

Many instances of black marketing of the drug have also been reported from various states. According to reports, the anti-viral injection that costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, depending on the brand, is being sold for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in the black market.

There are seven manufacturers with marketing licenses of Remdesivir across India — Mylan, Hetero, Jubilant Life Sciences, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Zydus Cadila and Sun Pharma. Together, they have an installed capacity to manufacture about 38.80 lakh units per month.

On Sunday, The Indian Express reported that Maharashtra is staring at an acute shortage of Remdesivir injection as Haffkine Biopharma Private Limited, the nodal agency for its procurement in the state, was unable to find a bidder for its supply.

This was the result of not enough stocks with most manufacturers due to the high demand across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Haffkine had floated a tender to procure 6 lakh vials of Remdesivir on April 15 but got no bidder.

However, the State Drug Control Administration officials said the drug was supplied directly to hospitals, and won’t be sold at medical stores to avoid black marketing.

In Karnataka too, private hospitals are unable to replenish their stocks.

An anti-viral drug, Remdesivir injection, has been repurposed for the COVID-19 treatment.

Remdesivir was initially developed in 2009 by Gilead Sciences in California, United States to treat Hepatitis C, but remained in closed research till 2014 when it was repurposed to treat Ebola. Remdesivir has since been used to treat two diseases caused by variants of the coronavirus family — Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Remdesivir was cleared by the country's drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), for restricted use in an emergency situation in June 2020. It is being used for the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients.

According to the World Health Organisation Remdesivir had "little or no effect" on the mortality of COVID-19 patients.

Due to the steep spike in the Covid-19 cases and subsequent increase in hospitalisations, the demand for Remdesivir has increased manifold. Moreover, with India two months back reporting less than 30,000 daily Covid-19 cases, the demand had dipped, with the manufacturers cutting back on Remdesivir production.

India also exported close to 11 lakh injections to over 100 countries over the past six months.

The central government has banned the export of Remdesivir injections and its API till the situation improves. The Union Health Ministry has also asked all domestic manufacturers to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors.

"Drug inspectors and other officials have been directed to verify stocks, check malpractices and take effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing," a Union health ministry statement said.

Maharashtra has set up district-level control rooms to streamline the supply of Remdesivir and prevent its black marketing. The state has also capped its price to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,400.