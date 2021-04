It’s been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit us — a time that has been witness to some of the most challenging months that humanity has had to deal with. There’s no denying though, these doomsday-like times have given filmmakers around the world, the perfect opportunity to narrate new stories, and win over audiences seeking content centred on the COVID-19 pandemic.

From informative, insightful documentaries and anthology films shot with skeletal crews, to experimental cinema whose scripts play out over Zoom screens and one stand-out horror film, there’s been no dearth of OTT content on and in the last 12 months of the pandemic.

When there’s quality cinema on offer, a watch-list is never far behind. So, we’ve put together an easy-to-access cinema toolkit to get your dose of COVID-themed content on your favourite OTT platforms.

Platform: Netflix

Image courtesy: Netflix

Perhaps the first offering post-lockdown, Coronavirus Explained, produced jointly by Netflix and Vox, delves the deepest. With a combination of nifty graphics, super production quality and newsreel footage, the three-part documentary does a great job of breaking down the pandemic in the hope of explaining in the simplest terms, what COVID-19 is all about. From the virus’ zoonotic origins to the how and why of social distancing, Coronavirus Explained is an oasis of infotainment, Netflix style.

Narrated by household Hollywood names like JK Simmons, Idris Elba and Laura Linney, the show explores COVID-19’s origins, the hunt for vaccines and the long-lasting impact on mental health that the pandemic leaves behind. Coronavirus Explained features the likes of Bill Gates, psychologist Ali Mattu and Zoologist Peter Daszak. The show’s graphics — especially one where the race for a vaccine is compared to a grand prix — deserve special mention for explaining COVID-19 in a manner that few infomercials or science shows have managed to in the last 12 months.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Image courtesy: Amazon Prime

The great dichotomy of the 2020 Lockdown was simply the fact that the period was both, the best and worst time to be a filmmaker. While films shoots came screeching to a halt, the lockdown also served as a muse to the avid filmmaker on the lookout for fresh content. Unpaused, one might say, is the product of that exploit.

Comprising five films — Glitch, Apartment, Chaand Mubarak, Rat-A-Tat and Vishaanu — directed by five independent filmmakers — Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun — the collection is a delightful insight into themes like love, isolation, redemption and the emotional rollercoaster you most certainly rode within the lonely confines of your home. Aesthetic frames, raw emotion on film and five gems in storytelling are the key features that make Unpaused a true-blue COVID must-watch. But its biggest draw is simply the fact that at its core, Unpaused is truly an unbelievably relatable film.

Platform: Shudder (VPN required)

Image courtesy: Shudder

There are all the ingredients that make Host the perfect candidate for a Lockdown horror classic. Six friends on a Zoom call at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic decide to hold a séance for kicks, before realizing they may have asked for a bit more than they initially bargained for. Ingredients aside, what makes Host a quintessential lockdown classic is its execution.

Director Rob Savage’s painstaking efforts to shoot all of 1 hour and 5 minutes entirely on Zoom, often coordinating with actors in quarantine — even getting them to set up their homes as makeshift sets for a horror film — is worthy of unparalleled, endless praise. The host gives you chills from the get-go, as the admittedly crisp narrative smartly builds up to an hour of terror, well-timed jump scares and eerie screenplay that plays out entirely on one Zoom call. Watch this for an hour of unsettling chills that wear a very real avatar as the film plays out.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Image courtesy: Amazon Prime

A cinematic cross-section of what it’s like when one of the world’s largest and most iconic cities goes into full lockdown is exactly what London Lockdown is all about. From haunting visuals of London’s famous street corners that now resemble ghost towns to a human narrative of the suffering brought about by the pandemic coupled with the lockdown itself, this documentary is relatable in that it mirrors what we lived through when India locked down in March 2020.

The beauty of London Lockdown — aside from its delightfully alliterative title — lies in signature drone shots and the slow camera pans blessed with the luxury of production space. And while the film’s narrative captures a calm, steely exterior superimposed on one of the world’s busiest cities, it also ably captures the chaos of COVID-19 within London’s stone walls as patients, healthcare workers and loved ones use every means technological means available to contact loved ones in need of medical attention. At a runtime of 52 minutes, London Lockdown is also the perfect fix if you’re looking for an easy-to-digest documentary for a quick work break.

Platform: Netflix

Image courtesy: Netflix

Six episodes, 40 minutes runtime per episode comprising a bevvy of narratives stemming from the hunt for a vaccine and the fight to prevent further viral outbreaks, to the masses turning to spirituality for answers and mass inoculation drives is what Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is all about. Buoyed by its success with Coronavirus Explained, Netflix’s second offering on the COVID-19 outbreak is no less engaging, as insightful and relies on multi-dimensional narratives to get the point across — the spread of COVID-19 and hunt for a vaccine. However, unlike Coronavirus Explained, Pandemic relies on the luxury of more episodes — therefore more runtime — to patiently break down the pandemic and chronicle the many efforts around the world to contain it.

Given the sufficiently decent production time that has gone into making it, Pandemic relies heavily on recent newsreels to bolster its narrative. If Coronavirus Explained was simple, graphic-laden news broadcast on COVID-19, Pandemic is the real ground report, thanks in no small part to Netflix sending cameras and a crew to multiple corners of the world to cover the COVID-19 story in a commendable manner.

Platform: Netflix

Image courtesy: Netflix

Eight bite-sized episodes of delightful, everyday drama in the midst of the lockdown is the essence of Social Distance, another hidden gem on and from Netflix. From the makers of Orange Is The New Black, the show, in a nutshell, explores human relations while the protagonists of these relationships themselves live in isolation from each other. Born out of this concept is a very decent pandemic watch that is relatable, funny, tragic and insightful, in equal parts.

The show introduces us to a man who turns single just before the pandemic hits, a family grieving the loss of its patriarch, and a couple who acknowledges that they might suffer from “too much togetherness”, in separate episodes. Each of these is an attempt at easy-to-consume TV with a very relatable global phenomenon at its core. Isolation aside, Social Distance wins hearts for the manner in which it also addresses issues like racism and social justice — watch out for the George-Floyd-themed episode — that continue to stay relevant even as the world reels from a debilitating pandemic.

Image courtesy: Amazon Prime

I’m not going to lie: a Southern star-cast comprising Shruti Haasan, Kalidas Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Suhasini Maniratnam, Anu Haasan, Bobby Simha and MS Bhaskar to name a few, is Putham Pudu Kaalai’s biggest attraction. But the anthology film shot entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown is a winner simply in the manner its individual stories address relationships and their revival, in the backdrop of the lockdown itself.