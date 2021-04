As the country deals with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states and UTs have put travel restrictions in place. So, if you are planning to move around for business or pleasure, here is a list of guidelines you need to follow for the particular destination:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

All passengers entering the Union Territory need to carry RT-PCR negative test report issued from an ICMR-approved lab. The RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48 hours.

Assam

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from Mumbai and Bengaluru to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Bihar

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Chandigarh

All travellers to Chandigarh need to make a registration on the COVA Punjab app and download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

Delhi

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Goa

No restrictions announced yet. The passengers going to the beach town are required to have the Aarogya Setu app.

Gujarat

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival. If you are heading to Surat, you also need to have the SMC Covid-19 tracker app.

Himachal Pradesh

People travelling to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to produce an RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to entering the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

It is mandatory for passengers — except defence personnel — arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Jharkhand

It is mandatory for passengers arriving at the Ranchi airport from any state to carry an RT-PCR/TRUENAT negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours.

Karnataka

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab & Chandigarh to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Kerala

All travellers to Kerala require an e-pass, obtained from the state’s COVID-19 portal.

Ladakh

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival. In case, passengers do not carry a negative Covid-19 report, they will be put under mandatory seven days of home quarantine.

Madhya Pradesh

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 48 hours of arrival.

Maharashtra

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from the National Capital Region (NCR)/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Rajasthan to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Meghalaya

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival. Besides, an individual needs to register for e-invite on Meghalaya's official site (app.meghalayatourism.in/tourist/#/sign_in ) before entering the state.

Odisha

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Rajasthan

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Tamil Nadu

Those travelling to Tamil Nadu shall be required to register on the state's website and obtain an e-pass.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government, in view of the ongoing Haridwar Maha Kumbh, has made it mandatory for people of all states to carry a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of arrival for entering the holy town. For people visiting other districts of the hill state, it is 'advised' to carry a negative RT-PCR test report.

Uttar Pradesh

All travellers coming to Lucknow will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of arrival. For other districts, only the passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala need to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.

West Bengal

All travellers coming to Kolkata from Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of arrival.