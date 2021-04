Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, expects the coronavirus second wave to stretch into rural areas and the southern part of India and has thus warned that there is a need to prepare for it now.

India remains in the grips of a fierce second wave of the COVID crisis. The country on Wednesday has seen a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which has pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267. The death toll has crossed the two lakh mark following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to the latest Union health ministry data.

The country added more than three lakh COVID infections for the sixth consecutive day while single day deaths remain near an all-time high of 2,800.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr Kang said, “Right now it’s really bad in the megacities but it is going to get worse in other cities as well. Most of the disease is currently in northern Indian; it will stretch into rural areas and into the south where we will continue to see increases. We need to be preparing for that now.”

“The numbers that are predicted for 2-3 weeks from now, depends on the actions that we take today because it takes time for the virus to infect new people and for that infection to grow exponentially. So anything we do to control the virus now will show up an effect by the middle of May,” she said.

Talking about vaccination, she said, we could see a slowing of transmission once 1/3rd of the population is vaccinated. “If prior an infection has some protection and we can get up to about a third of our people being vaccinated possibly then we would start to see some slowing of transmission of the virus, but this is a question that modellers need to address with appropriate analysis playing out different scenarios,” she said.