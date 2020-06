When a survivor tells his story, it gives others hope to keep their heads above water in the worst of times. Balram Vishwakarma, a COVID-19 survivor, is making sure to raise that hope for some coronavirus patients who are currently battling the deadly virus that has killed lakhs of people across the world.

"I am doing it for others because I was one of them. If I could fight it so can they," says Vishwakarma.

When COVID-19 began to bring the world to its knees, nobody knew that the economies would come to a standstill and the virus would spread even to the remotest corners. Millions have lost their loved ones. But, the positive is, more have recovered.

Vishwakarma, a meme maker, who recently recovered from COVID, however, says one's recovery depends on willpower more than medicines.

Vishwakarma, who works for Pocket Aces in Mumbai, started to show signs of coronavirus in the beginning of May. Upon noticing the symptoms, he immediately went for a swab test which confirmed he indeed had been infected with coronavirus. As any person would react to that result, he was petrified for himself and more for his family members.

Vishwakarma was placed in a quarantine centre for 6 days after being tested positive and then shifted to a hospital for three days when his health condition did not improve.

"I was taken to the nearest CCC2 (for mild symptom patients) isolation centre Laxmi Industrial Centre in Andheri where I was kept nearly for a week. I was very scared at the beginning but slowly overcame the fear when I started to speak with other patients," Vishwakarma told CNBCTV18.com, adding that what raised hopes for him was some asymptomatic patients recovering in six days.

"It was a clean space and the services provided were absolutely free of cost. They fed everyone with a proper meal along with daily dosage of medicines. The doctors were very kind and helped you whenever required," Vishwakarma explained.

After a day or so of his admission into the isolation centre, his mother and sister were also brought in as they too tested positive.

"It all depends on your will power. More than medicines, a COVID-19 positive patient needs mental strength. Since there is still no treatment available to treat the virus, the doctors advised most patients to take paracetamol, multivitamins and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)," he said, adding these medicines kept fever under control.

However, things got out-of-hand for Vishwakarma one night when his temperature began to rise suddenly. The temperature went up from 101F at 8:30 pm to 102.2F at 9:30 pm. The doctor handed him paracetamols which he took thrice in less than two hours.

"I began to sweat profusely and my body became uncontrollable. I coughed and felt a hole developing inside my chest. All of a sudden, the giant hole busted and I started burping for the next 60 minutes but my body temperature also steadily decreased (from 103.4F to 99.01F in one hour). At first, I thought the medication given to me wasn't right for my body but then it helped. So what I am trying to say here is trust your doctors. They are working really hard putting their life at risk," he explained.

Vishwakarma's, however, was a slightly different experience at the COVID-19 centre. Being a meme maker, while he himself was recovering, he was soon counseling some terrified faces on the request of doctors.

"When doctors came to know that I am a meme maker, they asked me to counsel terrified young patients and senior citizens in my centre. I immediately agreed to do it because I knew they asked me to do something that I do best. While talking to the patients, I saw all terrified faces. To the best of my abilities, I tried to calm down everyone, cracked jokes and basically communicated which helped," he narrated.

As per the government's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the ones who recover and show no symptoms are discharged but the ones who continue to show symptoms are shifted to hospitals, and Vishwakarma was one of them. He was shifted to the Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

He was admitted to the critical ward and recovered within three days of arrival. Appreciating the doctor’s efforts, he said, "I really salute the doctors for the work they are doing. All of them were empathetic and really want patients to return home safely."