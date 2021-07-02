COVID Pandemic: Dropping vaccination rate worrisome although rate of infection remains stagnant, say experts

The pace at which India is inoculating citizens against COVID-19 has seen a sharp drop this week.

On June 21, the nation saw a new phase of the vaccination drive with the Central government taking over the procurement of jabs and distributing it to states. That day saw a record inoculation of nearly 91 lakh doses. Throughout the week, nearly 60 lakh doses were administered every day.

However, this week has seen a significant drop in the number of doses being administered. In fact, except Monday, the daily inoculations have been below 50 lakh every other day.

The five days from June 21 to June 25 saw an average of 66 lakh doses administered per day. This week, from June 28 to July 2 (till 3 pm), the figure stands at just 37 lakh.

The vaccination data also sheds light on the widening gender gap in the country. Over 18 crore doses have been given to men and this accounts for 55 percent of all the vaccine doses administered. On the other hand, women account for the remaining 45 percent with over 15 crore inoculations.

Covishield is the most used vaccine with nearly 88 percent of all doses administered so far. Covaxin accounts for just over 12 percent while less than one lakh doses of the Sputnik vaccine have been administered across the country.

To take the discussion forward, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Samiran Panda, Head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at ICMR and Rijo M John, Health Economist.

On the vaccination drop, Dr Panda said, “Vaccine and the vaccination rate as the public health strategy should not be seen in isolation. We are currently using vaccination as a rapid response to the pandemic. So rapid vaccination drive is to effectively respond to the pandemic, which is not yet over or gone from the country. I would say that yes, this is worrisome that the vaccination rate is dropping. But, what is good news is that the number of infections, although they are not coming down, they are remaining kind of stagnant.”

He said that the stagnation in infections is indicative of some predictive behaviour that is being observed by people.

John said, “Daily vaccine inoculations are coming down, the average has gone down from 64 lakh last week to 46 lakh this week and that is worrisome. This means we are going further and further away from our target of vaccinating everybody by the end of this year, at least the eligible population by the end of this year, which means we would be wanting to deliver at least 9 million doses every day but that is really a far cry at the moment.”

He emphasised that the vaccination of the elderly and vulnerable must be prioritised at the moment. “We are in July and out of the 600 million doses that had to be given to these eligible groups, I mean double dose, we have only so far administered 242 million of those 600 million doses. So, less than 50 percent of the most vulnerable group, even among the 60 plus, the vaccination has been less than 50 percent of at least one dose and that is a major problem here,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video...