COVID not over by a long shot: Dr Gagandeep Kang

To understand the COVID dos and the don’ts better as the Maharashtra government announced relaxations, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Gagandeep Kang, Microbiology-Professor at Christian Medical College-Vellore, and Dr Samiran Panda, Head-Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at ICMR.

Maharashtra Government has relaxed COVID norms for 14 districts including Mumbai. Shopping complexes, restaurants, cinemas and theatres will now be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Dr Panda reiterated that masks help in protecting not only from COVID but also from other infections. He further shed light on COVID, stating that it depends on transmission as well as factors such as vaccinations.

“Masks have added advantages of protecting individuals against air pollution or other infections that get transmitted through respiratory droplet-based infection. So the current disease transmission dynamics and the predominant variant Omicron-with its transmission efficiency, probably usage of masks will do good in a manner where you cannot ensure 100 percent usage; it is not only transmission efficient from a public health perspective, it causes mild infection,” said Dr Panda.

Dr Kang feels it doesn’t make sense to continue with restrictions when there isn’t a lot of virus circulation. In fact, she believes that activities need to be calibrated in order to handle the risk of infection. She shared that what’s most needed is to identify those at most risk and keep them protected. Since the pandemic is something that has been here for a while, Dr Kang sees a need for people to learn to live with the virus. However, she cautioned that COVID-19 is not over by a long shot and people should not take it lightly.

She said, “We have to continue to watch the signals. This (COVID-19) is not over by a long shot and may not be.”

On recommendations that have been laid out in terms of localities and type, she is of the view that they make no sense. Additionally, she believes that masks aren’t required in open outdoor spaces. “Masks in open, outdoor situations are not required. Masks depend on what you are trying to prevent and for people who are most at risk, I would advise them to use the best mask possible because there is still some level of virus circulation. I know there is a lot less around, but people who are at risk will continue to be at risk and if they can reduce that risk by masking, they should,” said Dr Kang.

