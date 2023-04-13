Is conjunctivitis a 'new' COVID symptom? Here's what experts and studies say | 5 points

A "new COVID-19 symptom" has grabbed the attention of doctors in India. Dr Vipin M Vashishtha, a member of WHO’s Vaccine Safety Net, claimed this month that "an infantile phenotype seems to emerge". While referring to "pediatric COVID cases", he said in a tweet that he treated infants with high fever, cold and cough, and "non-purulent, itchy conjunctivitis with sticky eyes (sic)".

Now, this symptom of "itchy conjunctivitis with sticky eyes" was seen in early waves. Therefore, it is being seen as a new COVID-19 symptom of the infection caused by the XBB.1.16 COVID-19 variant which experts believe is behind the recent surge in India . This Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.16, has been dubbed as Arcturus.

XBB.1.16 #Arcturus For the last 2 days, have started getting pediatric Covid cases once again after a gap of 6 mo! An infantile phenotype seems emerging—treated infants w/ high fever, cold & cough, & non-purulent, itchy conjunctivitis w/ sticky eyes, not seen in earlier waves pic.twitter.com/UTVgrCCLWU— Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) April 6, 2023

It is known that a small mutation in a virus can cause changes in the symptoms. "If there's a minor change in symptom, it means there has been a massive shift in the virus," an expert told CNBTV-18.com earlier. Symptoms can also vary depending on vaccination status.

Now, coming to conjunctivitis as the new COVID-19 symptom, here's a look at what other experts and studies say. Is it correct to call it a "new" symptom?

1. The Consultant General Pediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Dr SK Nakra said conjunctivitis is reported in some COVID-19-positive cases, but "it is too early to say that the red eye is more common with XXB 1.16 variant".

"The symptoms of COVID-19 are high fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, body aches and gastrointestinal symptoms. Red sticky eyes (conjunctivitis) has been also been reported by some physicians. However, this was seen in the earlier strains also in about 1-3 percent of COVID patients," he said

2. Richard Reithinger, an infectious disease epidemiologist at RTI International, also noted that conjunctivitis has previously been reported as a COVID symptom, "though not often". He told Fortune that it is “probably too early to tell” if the virus’s symptom set has truly shifted.

3. A study published in April 2020 said "Conjunctivitis can be the only presenting sign and symptom of COVID-19". In conclusion, the study said, "In these (five) patients, acute conjunctivitis was the presenting sign and symptom, but also remained the sole form of manifestation of COVID-19. The study was conducted in Italy.

4. Researchers at Researchers at Nebraska Medicine Truhlsen Eye Institute in the United States said the "virus is found in the eye's tear film". Steven Yeh, MD, Nebraska Medicine ophthalmologist, was quoted by a report as saying last year that this can sometimes lead to conjunctivitis.

"Most often, eye symptoms are associated with systemic symptoms of COVID, including the typical features of the respiratory illness we're familiar with including cough, fever, and fatigue," he said.

The report said that when eyes are exposed to the virus, a person can develop conjunctivitis symptoms, often appearing like pink eye. Symptoms may include: Tearing or watery eyes, redness, swelling, irritation or pain, itching and discharge

5. A study published in BMJ journals said, " The most significant ocular symptom experienced by people suffering from COVID-19 was sore eyes." It, however, noted that "the term ‘conjunctivitis’ is too broad and should be used with caution".