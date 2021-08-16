COVID: Maharashtra govt allows under-18 people to visit malls with age proof

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow those below 18 years of age who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit shopping malls upon displaying the valid age proof.

The state government has already allowed people who are fully vaccinated to visit shopping malls which can remain open till 10 pm on all days. A government order (GO) issued on Monday under "break the chain" guidelines said since vaccination for the population below the age of 18 has not yet started, they need to show documents of their age proof like the Aadhaar card, PAN card issued by the Income Tax department, valid school or college identity card with mention of the date of birth at the entry point of malls. All shopping malls are allowed to function till 10 pm on all days provided the customers/citizens visiting the malls and all employees, including managers and housekeeping staff, possess the final vaccination certificate of receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that 14 days must have elapsed after the second dose, the GO said.

All customers need to show their final vaccination certificate with a photo identity proof at the entry point of malls, it said. Further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow malls, restaurants, spas and gymnasiums to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Shops were also allowed to operate till 10 pm.