Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra likely to announce lockdown amid surge in cases

Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Assam

Assam reported two more COVID- 19 deaths on Saturday, while the number of cases increased sharply with 405 persons testing positive, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state reported 281 cases on Friday.

The death toll rose to 1,117 with the latest fatalities, NHM said. The state has so far tested 74,48,662 samples, it said.