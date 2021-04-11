Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra likely to announce lockdown amid surge in cases

Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Assam
Assam reported two more COVID- 19 deaths on Saturday, while the number of cases increased sharply with 405 persons testing positive, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state reported 281 cases on Friday.
The death toll rose to 1,117 with the latest fatalities, NHM said. The state has so far tested 74,48,662 samples, it said.
Maharashtra: 5,754 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 24 more deaths
With the addition of5,754 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,73,364, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday.
Twenty four more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,688, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he said.
Vaccine shortages hitting poor countries
As many as 60 countries might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program are blocked until as late as June. The COVAX initiative is designed to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate on their own for scarce supplies.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hints at lockdown
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, as per some ministers and a senior BJP leader who attended an all-party meeting.
Odisha seals border with Chhattisgarh amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the government on Saturday sealed its border with Chhattisgarh and intensified patrolling along the interstate boundary. Districts bordering Chhattisgarh have registered a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, prompting the administration to issue an order asking people from the neighbouring state to furnish their COVID-negative reports for entry to the state, senior officials said.
Delhi govt bans political, sports gatherings; metro, buses to operate at 50%
Prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled-down presence in government offices were some of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), however, allowed students of class IX-XII to be called to schools for guidance by teachers. Except this, all Delhi government and private schools will remain closed till April 30, it said.