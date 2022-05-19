India reported over 2,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Family and Welfare early Thursday. With 2,364 new cases, the country's overall caseload mounted to 4,31,29,563.

India had last recorded more than 2,000 daily cases two days ago, on May 16, when the country had registered 2,202 cases. On May 17, 1,569 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country, while on May 18, 1,829 were registered.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday was 29 percent higher than that reported the previous day — Wednesday, May 18.

States which recorded the maximum Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours were Kerala with 596 new cases, followed by Delhi with 532 new cases and Maharashtra with 307 cases.

As many as 14 states/union territories reported a rise in active cases. However, the overall active caseload fell by 228.

Besides, ten people succumbed to the infection, pushing the country's toll to 5,24,303. Of these ten deaths, six were reported in Kerala reports (all backlog) and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, 13.71 lakh more vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. So far, 191.8 crore vaccines have been administered in the country.

The test positivity rate in India has been below 1 percent for the 17th day.