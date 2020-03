In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, India’s largest IT company TCS has allowed 40 percent of its employees to work from home.

The company’s chief executive officer Rajesh Gopinathan in a letter to employees has commended the efforts put together by the company and its various teams to mitigate the risks.

"Our teams are working on war footing to enable the rest in conjunction with the client teams globally so that we can be prepared for any eventualities;" explained Rajesh in the letter.

"Unforeseen scenarios, given the unprecedented global scale of the impact, are being dealt with expeditiously. I am very happy to see the speed, rigour and innovativeness with which our infrastructure, security, risk and compliance, and project teams have responded to the crisis."

So what has been done to enable work function in this period?

Rajesh in the letter said over six different work scenarios covering a wide variety of use cases have been developed and tested and are getting rolled out across all project teams.

“Parallelly, our administration and HR teams are working diligently to ensure that those of us who need to work from offices are provided with a safe working environment. We have taken several steps to minimise density in the offices and keep them extra hygienic and sanitised. While some of these steps might be inconvenient, they significantly enhance the safety of each one of us and that of our partners, which is of critical importance now."

Working at times like this for companies like TCS is important because they support essential services, it reads.

"As you are aware, TCS supports mission critical systems that run public services, banks and stock exchanges, insurance and healthcare institutions, telecom & utility providers, retail, consumer goods and travel companies, which in turn provide essential services to people globally,” the letter reads.