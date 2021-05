The COVID-19 pandemic is unrelenting -- cases are on the rise, there is a dearth of oxygen supply, health infrastructure is under tremendous pressure and vaccine supply has its own fights. Now, add to this another red flag - the rise in the number of positive cases among children.

As per data from the health ministry, children below 10 years of age accounted for around 3 percent of the total COVID cases in 2021 up to April 21. The same age group had accounted for around 4 percent of total COVID cases in 2020, starting from the onset of the pandemic.

The situation in India has visibly worsened since April, putting more children at risk of getting infected. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre about its preparedness for a third COVID wave and called for an early vaccination of not just adults but those below 18 as well.

However, as of now, barring Canada, which has issued an emergency approval to a Pfizer vaccine, no other country has given its nod to administering vaccines to kids.

On the special show ‘COVID Helpline’, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr V Ravi, Virologist and Member of the Karnataka COVID Technical Advisory Committee; Dr Soonu Udani, Director of Critical Care and Emergency Services at the SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai; Dr Shivakumar Shamarao, Consultant at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Manipal Hospitals; Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing South Asia at Marriott International and discussed the impact of COVID on children, the post-COVID complications, and the safeguards parents should be taking as experts warn of a third wave.