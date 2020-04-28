Healthcare
COVID-19 free Goa CM says lockdown should continue for another 20 days, restrictions on alcohol production to stay
Updated : April 28, 2020 08:19 PM IST
"The lockdown should be extended for another 15-20 days in the state as cases of the virus are constantly rising in neighbouring Maharashtra," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
Goa had seven coronavirus positive cases, all of whom have now tested negative.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country, with 8,590 cases and 369 fatalities, followed by Gujarat and Delhi.