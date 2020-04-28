COVID-19 free Goa CM says lockdown should continue for another 20 days, restrictions on alcohol production to stay

Despite Goa being COVID-19 free, the state government had recommended an extension of lockdown beyond May 3, while allowing economic activities to be carried out within.

"The lockdown should be extended for another 15-20 days in the state as cases of the virus are constantly rising in neighbouring Maharashtra," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Speaking about manufacturing of alcohol, he said that there are no guidelines from the central government, hence they have not allowed liquor production to restart in the state.

"We have only allowed the production of sanitisers," he added.

The state also said it has started mining in line with central guidelines.

Goa had seven coronavirus positive cases, all of whom have now tested negative.

"We will complete testing around 5,000 people in the next few days," said Sawant.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,435, with 1,543 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll from the pandemic rose to 934 deaths with a total of 62 people dead in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise.