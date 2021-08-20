COVID Fight Podcast: Zydus Cadila’s vaccine gets regulator nod; is India prepared for 3rd wave?

Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 20. Adolescents in the age group of 12-18 years can take the shot in India.

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said the central Centre is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 and a provision of over Rs 23,000 crore has been made for this purpose. He added that special emphasis is being given to strengthening pediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more.

