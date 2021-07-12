COVID Fight Podcast: Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children may get EUA soon; vaccinations drop in India

Even as efforts to ramp up vaccination against COVID-19 in India continue, week-on-week data on the CoWin platform points towards a declining trend when it comes to average doses being administered daily.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children aged above 12 years will be examined this week by Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The SEC could soon authorise the vaccine for emergency use, subject to satisfactory results.

In the episode of COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you the latest updates on the vaccination drive in country, Pfizer's plan for a booster shot and more on nations extending lockdowns to curb the spread of Delta variant.

