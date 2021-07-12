Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID Fight Podcast: Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children may get EUA soon; vaccinations drop in India

    COVID Fight Podcast: Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children may get EUA soon; vaccinations drop in India

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar brings the latest on the state of vaccination in India, Pfizer’s plan for a booster shot and more on nations extending lockdowns to curb the spread of Delta variant.

    COVID Fight Podcast: Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children may get EUA soon; vaccinations drop in India
    Even as efforts to ramp up vaccination against COVID-19 in India continue, week-on-week data on the CoWin platform points towards a declining trend when it comes to average doses being administered daily.
    Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children aged above 12 years will be examined this week by Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The SEC could soon authorise the vaccine for emergency use, subject to satisfactory results.
    In the episode of COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you the latest updates on the vaccination drive in country, Pfizer's plan for a booster shot and more on nations extending lockdowns to curb the spread of Delta variant.
    Tune in to the COVID Fight Podcast for more...
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Overcrowding in hill stations: Any kind of superspreader event must be avoided, says ICMR Advisor Dr Suneela Garg

    Next Article

    Vaccinate or suffer: Lesson for India from Australia’s Delta outbreak data

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.75 194.20 2.81
    Grasim1,536.15 36.00 2.40
    Shree Cements28,034.95 532.20 1.94
    JSW Steel694.45 12.90 1.89
    SBI Life Insura1,033.45 13.85 1.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.50 196.00 2.84
    ICICI Bank646.30 7.65 1.20
    SBI427.50 3.90 0.92
    Axis Bank752.90 5.85 0.78
    Kotak Mahindra1,732.75 12.60 0.73
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.75 194.20 2.81
    Grasim1,536.15 36.00 2.40
    Shree Cements28,034.95 532.20 1.94
    JSW Steel694.45 12.90 1.89
    SBI Life Insura1,033.45 13.85 1.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.50 196.00 2.84
    ICICI Bank646.30 7.65 1.20
    SBI427.50 3.90 0.92
    Axis Bank752.90 5.85 0.78
    Kotak Mahindra1,732.75 12.60 0.73

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5700-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.44300.04400.05
    Pound-Rupee103.53400.00000.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6758-0.0017-0.25
    View More