COVID Fight Podcast: WHO says situation remains critical around the world; emergency declared in Tokyo

The World Health Organisation on July 8 said that the COVID-19 situation continues to remain "fragile and critical" around the world. WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that India needs to be extremely careful since large sections of the population in the country remain vulnerable to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Japan has formally declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and has imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. And the UK has reported a daily spike of more than 30,000 cases for the first time since January.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar talks about top developments on the pandemic from around the world and what the WHO chief scientist said about the highly contagious Delta variant, which has spread to over 100 countries.

