Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID Fight Podcast: WHO says situation remains critical around the world; emergency declared in Tokyo

    COVID Fight Podcast: WHO says situation remains critical around the world; emergency declared in Tokyo

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about top developments on the pandemic from the world over and what WHO chief scientist said about the highly contagious Delta variant, which has spread to over 100 countries.

    COVID Fight Podcast: WHO says situation remains critical around the world; emergency declared in Tokyo
    The World Health Organisation on July 8 said that the COVID-19 situation continues to remain "fragile and critical" around the world. WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that India needs to be extremely careful since large sections of the population in the country remain vulnerable to COVID-19.
    Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Japan has formally declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and has imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. And the UK has reported a daily spike of more than 30,000 cases for the first time since January.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar talks about top developments on the pandemic from around the world and what the WHO chief scientist said about the highly contagious Delta variant, which has spread to over 100 countries.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bajaj Healthcare stock hits 52-week high; gets licence to manufacture Covid drug 2-DG

    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 540 new cases; BMC suspends vaccination at civic, govt centres on July 9

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors306.35 -10.75 -3.39
    JSW Steel668.25 -22.15 -3.21
    Hindalco383.10 -10.55 -2.68
    Bajaj Auto4,077.30 -110.95 -2.65
    ONGC117.05 -2.85 -2.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,189.75 -28.05 -2.30
    Sun Pharma667.00 -13.35 -1.96
    SBI424.40 -8.15 -1.88
    ICICI Bank641.70 -11.95 -1.83
    Dr Reddys Labs5,469.00 -92.00 -1.65
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,060.15 14.25 1.36
    SBI Life Insura1,021.60 7.20 0.71
    Eicher Motors2,729.30 18.45 0.68
    HCL Tech976.80 1.45 0.15
    Shree Cements27,581.80 34.80 0.13
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,059.80 13.85 1.32
    Bajaj Auto4,073.15 24.90 0.62
    HCL Tech976.90 1.50 0.15
    Power Grid Corp231.20 0.35 0.15
    NTPC117.45 0.10 0.09

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.70500.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee88.69800.52800.60
    Pound-Rupee102.9290-0.2810-0.27
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68190.00771.15
    View More