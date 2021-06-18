COVID Fight Podcast: When will 3rd wave hit India? Sputnik V to offer booster shot against Delta variant

Reports suggest that the third wave of COVID-19 may strike India in October this year. A Reuters poll of medical experts has claimed that the third wave will be better controlled than the second outbreak. The pandemic, however, will remain a public health threat for at least another year.

Even as the national capital continues prep for the third wave, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to submit a status report on the unlocking. This comes after photographs of people flouting COVID-19 norms in the Capital came to the fore.

In this episode of COVID Fight podcast, Kanishka Sarkar brings to you all the latest developments on coronavirus vaccination, testing, action plan for third wave and more.

Tune in to COVID Fight podcast to find out more