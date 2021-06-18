Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID Fight Podcast: When will 3rd wave hit India? Sputnik V to offer booster shot against Delta variant

    COVID Fight Podcast: When will 3rd wave hit India? Sputnik V to offer booster shot against Delta variant

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tune in to COVID Fight podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about all the latest developments on coronavirus vaccination, testing, action plan for third wave and more.

    COVID Fight Podcast: When will 3rd wave hit India? Sputnik V to offer booster shot against Delta variant
    Reports suggest that the third wave of COVID-19 may strike India in October this year. A Reuters poll of medical experts has claimed that the third wave will be better controlled than the second outbreak. The pandemic, however, will remain a public health threat for at least another year.
    Even as the national capital continues prep for the third wave, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to submit a status report on the unlocking. This comes after photographs of people flouting COVID-19 norms in the Capital came to the fore.
    In this episode of COVID Fight podcast, Kanishka Sarkar brings to you all the latest developments on coronavirus vaccination, testing, action plan for third wave and more.
    Tune in to COVID Fight podcast to find out more
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports694.35 47.45 7.33
    Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20 2.79
    HUL2,482.90 65.20 2.70
    Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10 1.91
    Grasim1,480.75 22.55 1.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    HUL2,480.75 63.85 2.64
    Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95 2.61
    Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20 1.93
    Bajaj Finserv11,996.65 178.60 1.51
    IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65 1.08
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports694.35 47.45
    Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20
    HUL2,482.90 65.20
    Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10
    Grasim1,480.75 22.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    HUL2,480.75 63.85
    Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95
    Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20
    Bajaj Finserv11,996.65 178.60
    IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.8600-0.2175-0.29
    Euro-Rupee87.8770-0.4200-0.48
    Pound-Rupee102.2970-0.9290-0.90
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6699-0.0019-0.29
    View More