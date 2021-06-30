COVID Fight Podcast: Virus deaths underreported in India; Brazil suspends Covaxin deal

The US' National Institute of Health has said that Covaxin -- the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research -- effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of the coronavirus.

The development comes at a time when India is staring at a third wave of the pandemic, which is likely to be triggered by the Delta Plus variant.

Meanwhile, Brazil has suspended a $324-million contract for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin following accusations of alleged irregularities in the deal. Nonetheless, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech insists that it has not received any advance payment from the Brazilian government.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar brings to you the latest developments on vaccine controversies, the revival of the hospitality sector and experts' take on reports suggesting underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in India.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more...