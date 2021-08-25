COVID Fight Podcast: Vaccine protection wanes in 6 months, says study; when will we get back to normal?

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that India may be entering the endemic stage, which is when a population learns to live with a virus. She added that she hopes by the end of 2022 when a vaccine coverage of around 70 percent is achieved, countries can get back to normal.

Meanwhile, UK researchers have said, COVID vaccine protection wanes within six months.

