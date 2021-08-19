COVID Fight Podcast: US could begin with boosters in Sept; Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots less effective against Delta, says study

A study led by researchers at the University of Oxford says that Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus compared to the Alpha variant.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA.

Tune in to this edition of COVID Fight Podcast as CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar to find out more about vaccines and the pandemic from around the world.