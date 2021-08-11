COVID Fight Podcast: Study on mixing vaccine doses to begin in India; Indonesia gets a helping hand from 'Delta robot'

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given the nod for conducting a study on mixing doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines against COVID-19, according to CNBC-TV18. "Permission has been granted for a research study by CMC Vellore (Tamil Nadu) on mixing of vaccines doses," Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member said during a press briefing on August 11.

Meanwhile, Indonesian villagers and scientists have designed a robot called ‘Delta’ that can deliver food, and other articles to those who have contracted COVID-19.

In this edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar sheds light on the ‘Delta robot’ and more on the virus situation from around the world.

She also talks about how COVID-19 vaccines work on compromised immune systems and how the viral disease affects the brain.

