    COVID Fight Podcast: States pulled up as tourists violate norms; Greece says tourism not to blame for rise in cases

    COVID Fight Podcast: States pulled up as tourists violate norms; Greece says tourism not to blame for rise in cases

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest updates on the pandemic from India and around the world. Tune in!

    COVID Fight Podcast: States pulled up as tourists violate norms; Greece says tourism not to blame for rise in cases
    As people continue to throng hill stations in India, trying to catch a break after months of staying indoors, the government on July 14 raised an alarm about "blatant violation" of COVID-19 norms.
    On the contrary, Tourism Minister of Greece said tourists cannot be blamed for a surge of COVID-19 infections in the European country.
    Meanwhile, Cuba's state-run pharma firm BioFarma said that it has successfully produced Soberana 2, the world's first conjugate vaccine against COVID-19. According to the company, the three-dose vaccine has an efficacy rate of 91.2 percent as per phase-3 trials data.
    In this episode of COVID Fight podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares latest updates on the pandemic from India and around the world.
    She also talks about the World Health Organization's comment on the impact of the Delta variant, and the efficacy rate of vaccines.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more...
