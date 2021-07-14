COVID Fight Podcast: States pulled up as tourists violate norms; Greece says tourism not to blame for rise in cases

As people continue to throng hill stations in India, trying to catch a break after months of staying indoors, the government on July 14 raised an alarm about "blatant violation" of COVID-19 norms.

On the contrary, Tourism Minister of Greece said tourists cannot be blamed for a surge of COVID-19 infections in the European country.

Meanwhile, Cuba's state-run pharma firm BioFarma said that it has successfully produced Soberana 2, the world's first conjugate vaccine against COVID-19. According to the company, the three-dose vaccine has an efficacy rate of 91.2 percent as per phase-3 trials data.

