COVID Fight Podcast: Sputnik V production to start in September; Northeast situation 'worrisome'

Even as the daily COVID-19 cases in the country are declining gradually, the active cases in northeastern states have witnessed an uptick. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 held a review meeting with the chief ministers of the northeastern states and noted that the COVID-19 situation is "worrisome" in some districts.

He also cautioned against the overcrowding at tourist spots in hill stations, saying “the third wave will come when we invite it.”

Meanwhile, the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will start at the Serum Institute of India in September and the company intends to produce over 300 million doses in India per year.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on the pandemic and vaccination situation from India and around the world.

