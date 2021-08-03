COVID Fight Podcast: Plan to resume Mumbai locals for fully vaccinated on hold; US hits 70% inoculation goal

The Maharashtra government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in a number of districts across the state. However, it has held back on clarifying whether it would allow fully vaccinated people to travel on Mumbai locals.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on August 3 said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will discuss the issue before a decision is taken.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares why the plan has been put on hold and more on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She also talks about the US finally reaching Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot in the arms of 70 percent of American adults.

Meanwhile, China has announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reached the city.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more