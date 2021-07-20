COVID Fight Podcast: Over 150 kids test positive in Mizoram; US eases travel recommendations on India

Even as the second COVID-19 wave has almost plateaued across India and most states have eased restrictions, the possibility of the third wave continues to be a cause of worry.

Mizoram on July 20 reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases as 807 people tested positive, a Health Department official said. He added that more than 150 children were among the newly infected people.

Meanwhile, the US has lowered its travel advisory for India from the highest Level 4, meaning no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider it.

She talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the crisis a humanitarian issue and how it is the government’s responsibility to ensure not a single poor person "sleeps" hungry.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympic organisers have announced the first case of a Games volunteer testing positive for COVID-19 along with seven more contractors associated with the event. Five athletes, three of them staying at the Games village, have tested positive for the virus till July 19.

