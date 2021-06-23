COVID Fight Podcast: No high-fives at Tokyo Olympics; Delta plus termed 'variant of concern'

First Published: IST
Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar sheds light on expert views about the Delta plus variant, what Dr Fauci thinks is the "greatest threat" to US pandemic response and why spectators won’t be allowed to give high-fives at Tokyo Olympics
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|-3.26
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|-2.95
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|-1.50
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|-1.44
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|-1.33
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|-1.32
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|-1.29
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|-1.23
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|-1.17
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|-0.97
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5810
|-0.1540
|-0.17
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6270
|-0.0410
|-0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|-0.0022
|-0.32