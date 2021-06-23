Home

    • COVID Fight Podcast: No high-fives at Tokyo Olympics; Delta plus termed 'variant of concern'

    COVID Fight Podcast: No high-fives at Tokyo Olympics; Delta plus termed 'variant of concern'

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar sheds light on expert views about the Delta plus variant, what Dr Fauci thinks is the "greatest threat" to US pandemic response and why spectators won’t be allowed to give high-fives at Tokyo Olympics

