COVID Fight Podcast: Mumbai to be fully vaccinated by end-November; US okays 3rd dose for those with weak immune systems

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on August 13 that all residents of Mumbai will be vaccinated by the end of November. He also clarified that one vaccine dose is a must for all employees to reopen shops.

Meanwhile, in the US, regulators have okayed a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for transplant recipients and others with a weak immune system.

