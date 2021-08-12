COVID Fight Podcast: Maharashtra malls say relaxation conditions 'impractical'; deaths in US will rise in 4 weeks

A day after the Maharashtra government further relaxed norms for restaurants and malls, several of them raised concerns against some conditions on August 12 calling them “impractical.”

CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar discusses in detail the relaxations and the concerns of the stakeholders.

She also talks about the situation in the US, where COVID-19 related hospitalisations and deaths are expected to spike over the next four weeks, driven in large part by the highly infectious Delta variant.

