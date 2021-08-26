COVID Fight Podcast: Kerala virus situation ‘grave’; will rate of infection increase in winter?

On a day when India recorded the highest daily spike in cases in 55 days with Kerala contributing nearly 70 percent of new cases, Union Minister V Muraleedharan called the situation in the southern state “grave.”

Meanwhile, an expert said rates of COVID-19 might increase in winter but not necessarily because the virus thrives in the cold.

