COVID Fight Podcast: Kerala rolls out 'bio bubble' plan to revive tourism; virus cases spike in China

In an effort to revive its pandemic battered tourism sector, the Kerala government rolled out a bio-bubble system on August 10, which is expected to insulate tourists from the viral infection.

While India’s daily COVID-19 cases were at a 147-day low as only a little under 29,000 new cases were recorded, China saw a spike in cases at 180 infections being reported on August 10.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She talks about an analysis according to which the global eradication of COVID-19 is more feasible than it is for polio.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to ban train travel for unvaccinated people from October. China, on the other hand, has reported over 180 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since the current outbreak began in July.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more