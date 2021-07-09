COVID Fight Podcast: Kappa variant cases found in UP; signs of 4th wave in Pakistan

Two cases of the deadly Kappa variant of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, sparking concerns in the state, while Delhi has chalked out a plan to tackle a possible third COVID-19 wave.

On the global front, as the Delta variant continues to spread, Australia has decided to extended lockdown restrictions in Sydney, while a Pakistan minister has talked about "clear early signs" of a fourth COVID-19 wave in the country.

In India, the government has clarified that breastfeeding mothers can take the COVID-19 vaccine shot as antibodies would passively transfer to the baby.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares latest developments on the pandemic, the new strains, and what experts say about the efficacy of existing jabs on new mutants.

