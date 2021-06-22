COVID Fight Podcast: Is 2nd wave over? Delta plus variant more contagious?

The curve of the second COVID-19 wave sure seems to be flattening with India recording less than 43,000 daily cases, the lowest in 91 days, on Tuesday. Experts, however, have warned that this optimistic picture must be edged with abundant caution.

Several scientists cited the emergence of new variants, the still high absolute number of cases, the many districts where the positivity rate remains over 5 percent, and concerns over the reliability of data as reasons for keeping the guard up.

In this episode of COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar explains why experts say the end of the second wave may yet be far away.

She also talks about the emergence of the Delta plus variant in Maharashtra, what WHO says about the efficacy of vaccines against the Delta variant, and the latest on vaccination in India.