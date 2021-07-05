COVID Fight Podcast: India preps for 3rd wave, France stares at fourth

States in India have started to prepare for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indonesia, meanwhile, is struggling to tackle its second one and France is staring at its fourth.

The Gujarat government plans to install 300 oxygen plants in the state to tackle a possible third wave. In Bengal, organisers, much like last year, have decided to keep Durga Puja celebrations low-key in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In this edition of the COVID Fight podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest updates on the pandemic from India and around the world.

Indonesia is facing a situation similar to India when the country was witnessing the peak of the second COVID-19 wave. Parts of Indonesia are facing a shortage of oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill patients has increased.

Meanwhile, the French government has warned of a possible fourth wave from July end.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more