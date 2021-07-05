Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: India preps for 3rd wave, France stares at fourth

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on Indian states preparing for the third wave of pandemic while Indonesia is struggling to tackle its second, and France is staring at the fourth one

    COVID Fight Podcast: India preps for 3rd wave, France stares at fourth
    States in India have started to prepare for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indonesia, meanwhile, is struggling to tackle its second one and France is staring at its fourth.
    The Gujarat government plans to install 300 oxygen plants in the state to tackle a possible third wave. In Bengal, organisers, much like last year, have decided to keep Durga Puja celebrations low-key in view of the COVID-19 situation.
    In this edition of the COVID Fight podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest updates on the pandemic from India and around the world.
    Indonesia is facing a situation similar to India when the country was witnessing the peak of the second COVID-19 wave. Parts of Indonesia are facing a shortage of oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill patients has increased.
    Meanwhile, the French government has warned of a possible fourth wave from July end.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more
