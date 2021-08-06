COVID Fight Podcast: India could soon get single-dose vaccine; fully vaccinated people 3x less likely to contract virus

US-based pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine in India on August 6. If it is granted approval by the regulator, J&J's vaccine will be the first single-dose shot to be available in the country.

In this edition of the COVID Fight podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares details on the single-dose vaccine and more on the pandemic from around the world.

She talks about a study that suggests people who have received both doses of the vaccine against coronavirus are three times less likely to contract the virus.

She also delves into whether COVID vaccine passes are moving the needle on getting people inoculated and what different countries are doing to entice vaccine stragglers.

