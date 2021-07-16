COVID Fight Podcast: IISc develops vaccine effective against all variants; more vaccinated people dying in England

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has developed a vaccine formulation that has proven effective against all current COVID-19 variants of concern, according to a study on animals. Research shows that this formulation, which is heat tolerant, unlike other vaccines that require refrigeration, triggered a strong immune response in mice.

Meanwhile, in England, a recent study has found that more vaccinated people are dying of COVID compared to unvaccinated people.

Also, the British government's top medical adviser has warned that the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus could reach "quite scary levels" within weeks.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares the top developments on the pandemic, more on vaccines for children and the latest on Delta variant.

